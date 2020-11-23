JM Smucker's Earnings Outlook

JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 24. Here is Benzinga's look at JM Smucker's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see JM Smucker reporting earnings of $2.23 per share on sales of $2.01 billion. In the same quarter last year, JM Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.96 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 1.33%. Revenue would be have grown 2.66% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.67 2.29 2.23 2.13 EPS Actual 2.37 2.57 2.35 2.26 Revenue Estimate 1.81 B 2.06 B 1.97 B 1.97 B Revenue Actual 1.97 B 2.09 B 1.97 B 1.96 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of JM Smucker are up 9.64%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.