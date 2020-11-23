Market Overview

Diana Shipping: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2020 9:08am   Comments
Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) rose 0.6% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $42,341,000 decreased by 20.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dship/mediaframe/41730/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.52

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.46%

Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains. It also transports minor bulks, including steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its dry bulk carrier vessels.

 

Earnings News

