Twist Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 43.75% year over year to ($0.54), which beat the estimate of ($0.70).
Revenue of $32,432,000 rose by 106.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,670,000.
Guidance
Twist Bioscience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 23, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jezd66vg
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $117.69
Company's 52-week low was at $18.52
Price action over last quarter: Up 87.41%
Company Description
Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead.