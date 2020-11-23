Twist Bioscience: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.75% year over year to ($0.54), which beat the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $32,432,000 rose by 106.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,670,000.

Guidance

Twist Bioscience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jezd66vg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $117.69

Company's 52-week low was at $18.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 87.41%

Company Description

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead.