Daqo New Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.75% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $125,529,000 higher by 49.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $139,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Daqo New Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 23, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dq/mediaframe/41987/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1218.20

Company's 52-week low was at $39.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.14%

Company Description

Daqo New Energy Corp is a polysilicon manufacturer based in China. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who processed polysilicon into ingots, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification needs.