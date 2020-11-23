6 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $378.94 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares declined 1.1% to close at $38.25 on Friday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.8% to close at $518.74 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion for the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares fell 0.2% to $110.62 in after-hours trading.

