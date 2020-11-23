6 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $378.94 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares declined 1.1% to close at $38.25 on Friday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) disclosed that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 0.8% to close at $518.74 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion for the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares fell 0.2% to $110.62 in after-hours trading.
- CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) announced plans to acquire Homesnap, Inc. for $250 million in cash. CoStar shares slipped 0.3% to close at $892.06 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $924.23 million after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.5% to $30.45 in after-hours trading.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) agreed to acquire a 15% stake in a Saudi Arabian digital payment business for up to $200 million. Western Union shares dropped 2.9% to close at $20.90 on Friday.
