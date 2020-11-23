Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $271.88 million.
• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $139.13 million.
• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.16 million.
• Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $376.14 million.
• Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.
• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.92 million.
• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE:ONE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Huami (NYSE:HMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $342.59 million.
• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.18 million.
• Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $149.28 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.04 million.
• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.24 million.
• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.13 million.
• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $675.00 million.
• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $595.00 million.
• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $600.20 million.
• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $25.74 million.
• Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.20 million.
• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $130.27 million.
• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $299.24 million.
• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $924.23 million.
