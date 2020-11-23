Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $271.88 million.

• Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $139.13 million.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.16 million.

• Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $376.14 million.

• Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.92 million.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE:ONE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Huami (NYSE:HMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $342.59 million.

• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.18 million.

• Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $149.28 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.04 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.24 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $65.13 million.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $675.00 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $595.00 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $600.20 million.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $25.74 million.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.20 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $130.27 million.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $299.24 million.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $924.23 million.