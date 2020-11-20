Preview: Diana Shipping's Earnings

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, November 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Diana Shipping's Q3 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Diana Shipping's per-share loss will be near $0.08 on sales of $41.16 million, according to Wall Street analysts. A year ago during the same quarter, Diana Shipping reported it reached break-even status on sales of $53.53 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent no change in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 23.11% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.05 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.13 -0.06 0 Revenue Estimate 40.79 M 44.48 M 50.52 M 51.78 M Revenue Actual 40.98 M 43.76 M 51.51 M 53.53 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Diana Shipping is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.