Earnings Outlook For Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, November 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Wall Street analysts see Korn Ferry reporting earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $378.94 million. In the same quarter last year, Korn Ferry announced EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $492.39 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 93.83%. Sales would be down 23.04% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.39 0.73 0.80 EPS Actual -0.19 0.60 0.75 0.81 Revenue Estimate 361.98 M 439.48 M 500.28 M 494.92 M Revenue Actual 346.88 M 448.98 M 527.98 M 492.39 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry were trading at $38.7 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Korn Ferry is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.