Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GSX Techedu Shares Are Sinking
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Why GSX Techedu Shares Are Sinking

Shares of Chinese online tutoring company GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) are pulling back to nearly a five-month low after the company reported its financial results for the third quarter.

What Happened: The Beijing-based company reported third-quarter revenue of 1.97 billion yuan ($289.532 million), representing roughly a 253% year-over-year increase.

Analysts, on average, had estimated revenues of $288.53 million for the quarter.

Gross billings increased 137.1% year-over-year.

Yet with operating expenses ballooning by about 500%, the company reversed from a profit of 0.01 yuan per share to a loss of 3.91 yuan or (57 cents) per share.

The company attributed the rising opex to higher customer acquisition costs in the wake of competition and extensive investment in its teaching staff, product design, content development and technology innovations.

The spending, the company said, is an important investment for the long-term future.

Related Link: Citron Calls GSX Techedu 'Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud Since 2011,' Company Says Report False

Why It's Important: GSX Techedu has been a target for shorts who have accused the company of following a fraudulent business model.

GSX Price Action: The stock was down 20.73% at $56.56 at last check Friday.

Related Link: GSX Techedu IPO: What You Need To Know About The Chinese Education Company

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSX)

Recap: GSX Techedu Q3 Earnings
41 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2020
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; Armstrong Flooring Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Astrotech Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Citron ResearchEarnings News Short Sellers Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com