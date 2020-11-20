RMR Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 33.90% year over year to $0.39, which were in line with the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $150,103,000 declined by 5.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $137,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 20, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rmr/mediaframe/40871/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.99

52-week low: $21.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.76%

Company Overview

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company conducts its business through its subsidiary RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company which invests in real estate and manage real estate related businesses. Its business primarily consists of providing management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and real estate related operating companies. It also provides management services to real estate securities mutual fund and commercial real estate finance company. The company operates through single segment being RMR LLC. The RMR Group derives its revenue from providing business and property management services as well as advisory and other services.