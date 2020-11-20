Recap: GSX Techedu Q3 Earnings
Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) decreased 13.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 5800.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).
Revenue of $289,532,000 declined by 48.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $288,530,000.
Outlook
Q4 revenue expected between $305,762,000 and $311,653,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 20, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gsx/mediaframe/41768/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $141.78
Company's 52-week low was at $14.21
Price action over last quarter: down 21.77%
Company Overview
GSX Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company's segment includes provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.