Recap: GSX Techedu Q3 Earnings

Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) decreased 13.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5800.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $289,532,000 declined by 48.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $288,530,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected between $305,762,000 and $311,653,000.

Company Overview

GSX Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company's segment includes provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.