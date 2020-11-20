Market Overview

Recap: GSX Techedu Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2020 7:04am   Comments
Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) decreased 13.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 5800.00% year over year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $289,532,000 declined by 48.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $288,530,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected between $305,762,000 and $311,653,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 20, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gsx/mediaframe/41768/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $141.78

Company's 52-week low was at $14.21

Price action over last quarter: down 21.77%

Company Overview

GSX Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company's segment includes provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.

 

