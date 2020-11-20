7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 0.3% to $41.45 in after-hours trading.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) disclosed that its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib has been issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and children. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.4% to $143.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $232.62 million for the latest quarter. Buckle will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 3% to $29.68 in after-hours trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 7% to $108.15 in the after-hours trading session.

