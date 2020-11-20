7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 0.3% to $41.45 in after-hours trading.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) disclosed that its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib has been issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and children. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.4% to $143.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $232.62 million for the latest quarter. Buckle will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 3% to $29.68 in after-hours trading.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 7% to $108.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $286.42 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares rose 0.6% to $42.38 in after-hours trading.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to file an application with the US FDA for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The disclosure on Pfizer’s vaccine was made by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday, CNBC reported. Pfizer shares gained 0.7% to $36.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. Ross Stores shares climbed 4.3% to $114.98 in the after-hours trading session.
