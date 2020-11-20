Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.09 million.

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.

• Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $286.42 million.

• IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $137.52 million.

• Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $232.62 million.

• GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $288.53 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.