Post Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) rose 0.83% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 58.27% over the past year to $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $1,411,000,000 declined by 2.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,440,000,000.

Guidance

Post Holdings Sees BellRing Net Sales Growth 8-13% Year Over Year, Adj. EBITDA Growth 5-10%

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $112.38

52-week low: $68.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.64%

Company Overview

Post Holdings is a packaged food company that primarily operates in North America and Europe. For fiscal 2019, 40% of the company's revenue was composed of cereal, with brands such as Honeycomb, Grape-Nuts, Shredded Wheat, Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats, and Malt-O-Meal, to name a few. Refrigerated food makes up 45% of revenue, which services both retail (16% of company sales) and food-service channels (29%), providing value-added egg and potato products, prepared side dishes under brands Bob Evans and Simply Potatoes, cheese, and sausage. The stake in BellRing Brands makes up the remaining 15% of revenue, with protein-based shakes, powders, and bars that sell under the Premier Protein, PowerBar, and Dymatize brands.