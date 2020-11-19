360 DigiTech: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 5.82% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 247.06% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $545,469,000 rose by 50.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $604,730,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

360 DigiTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cweza9cw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.06

52-week low: $6.37

Price action over last quarter: down 12.70%

Company Profile

360 DigiTech Inc is a data-driven, technology-empowered digital platform. Through its platform, the firm enables financial institutions to provide products and services to a broader consumer base. The company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients.