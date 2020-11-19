360 DigiTech: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 5.82% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 247.06% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.85.
Revenue of $545,469,000 rose by 50.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $604,730,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
360 DigiTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Nov 19, 2020
Time: 08:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cweza9cw
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $18.06
52-week low: $6.37
Price action over last quarter: down 12.70%
Company Profile
360 DigiTech Inc is a data-driven, technology-empowered digital platform. Through its platform, the firm enables financial institutions to provide products and services to a broader consumer base. The company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients.
