BellRing Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 70.24% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $282,600,000 rose by 31.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $262,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $24.03

Company's 52-week low was at $13.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.71%

Company Profile

BellRing Brands Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing nutrition related products. Its brands, Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar provides various products including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders, and nutrition bars. The company's products are distributed through a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug and mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.