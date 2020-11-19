Fangdd Network Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) moved lower by 10.12% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.86% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $120,600,000 decreased by 9.05% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $173,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q4 revenue expected between $88,370,000 and $103,099,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 07:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $129.04

Company's 52-week low was at $5.66

Price action over last quarter: down 8.65%

Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd is engaged in the business of real estate. It has built SaaS-based solutions that help real estate agents to connect with essential business resources, including customers, property listings, capital and transaction data.