Recap: Matthews International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) rose 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.90% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $399,140,000 rose by 1.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $369,630,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Matthews International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.36

52-week low: $17.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.11%

Company Description

Matthews International Corp is a personal services company that primarily provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States and Europe. The majority of Matthews' revenue is derived from its SGK Brand Solutions business, which provides brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools to the consumer packaged goods and packaging industries. The company's Memorialization segment, which sells bronze and granite memorials, caskets, and cremation equipment to the cemetery and funeral home industries, also contributes a significant amount. Most of Matthews' revenue is generated from sales made in the U.S., while European customers also contribute a sizable percentage.