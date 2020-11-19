Recap: i3 Verticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 16.67% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $38,272,000 decreased by 5.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $37.85

52-week low: $13.01

Price action over last quarter: down 13.37%

Company Description

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, public sector, not for profit organization, and healthcare. It provides various solutions such as event management, gateway, payment processing, online payment, gift and loyalty programs, among others.