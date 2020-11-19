Market Overview

Recap: Ooma Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) moved higher by 5.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1200.00% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $42,967,000 rose by 8.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Ooma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ooma.com%2F&eventid=2628650&sessionid=1&key=CD69085E7FB9372D5E4ADB7D962CDD42&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $19.18

Company's 52-week low was at $7.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.09%

Company Profile

Ooma Inc is a United States-based provider of innovative communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid software-as-a-service(SaaS) platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud, on-premise appliances, mobile applications, and end-point devices, provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Its communications solutions deliver proprietary PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced features, and integration with mobile devices. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of Subscription and services.

 

