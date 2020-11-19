Pennant Park Inv: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ:PNNT) moved lower by 1.43% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.65% over the past year to $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $21,278,000 declined by 23.81% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,690,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pennant Park Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.86

52-week low: $1.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.08%

Company Description

Pennant Park Investment Corp is a US-based investment management company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation also seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing in US middle-market companies that offer attractive risk-reward to investors and to create a diversified portfolio that includes senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. It generates most of its revenue from interest and dividend received from investments made.