Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Berry Global Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 8:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 76.67% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $3,008,000,000 declined by 0.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Berry Global Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdy8amp8

Technicals

52-week high: $54.98

52-week low: $25.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.90%

Company Profile

Berry Global Group Inc manufactures and sells plastic packaging products in three segments based on the product type. The consumer packaging segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells containers, plastic drink cups, prescription vials, and printed bags for food products. The health, hygiene and specialities segment sells baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and substrates for dryer sheets. The engineered materials segment sells tapes, retail trash bags, plastic films used to wrap meat, and shrink films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

 

Related Articles (BERY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2020
Earnings Preview for Berry Global Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com