Brady: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.57% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $277,227,000 declined by 3.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $270,520,000.

Guidance

Brady hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Brady hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h4mmqgpt

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.11

Company's 52-week low was at $33.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.88%

Company Description

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

