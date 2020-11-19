Opera: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 70.37% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $42,416,000 declined by 54.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $40,770,000.

Outlook

Opera hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q4 revenue expected between $45,000,000 and $47,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dbh2zcyx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.49

52-week low: $4.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.92%

Company Profile

Opera Ltd engages in providing browser and integrated AI-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The products of the company are Opera browser for computers such as Windows, iOS and Linux and Opera Touch and Opera News. The company operates in four business segments including Browser and News, Fintech, Retail and Other.