Recap: Children's Place Q3 Earnings

Shares of Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) fell 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.48% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $425,571,000 declined by 18.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $392,130,000.

Outlook

Children's Place hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/napbrgnj

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $81.84

Company's 52-week low was at $9.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 94.66%

Company Profile

Children's Place Inc is a specialty retailer that sells accessories, footwear, and other items for children. The company has over a thousand stores in North America and also sells through its website and wholesale. It reaches more than a dozen other countries, with franchise partners operating stores, shops, or e-commerce sites. The company leases all of its retail stores, and most are located in malls. Children's Place has one distribution center in the United States and one in Canada to support operations in those countries. It uses third-party providers to support operations in other countries. The company sources its product from well over 100 vendors, which are primarily located in Asia.