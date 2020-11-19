Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q3 Earnings

Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3.85% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $185,582,000 decreased by 15.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $128,850,000.

Guidance

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/crf4n6um

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.04

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 13.72%

Company Description

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.