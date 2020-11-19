Macy's: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 371.43% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.79).

Revenue of $3,990,000,000 decreased by 22.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,860,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ejw47k37

Price Action

52-week high: $18.57

52-week low: $4.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.92%

Company Profile

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates about 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 56 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute approximately 61% of Macy's sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.