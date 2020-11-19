Atkore International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.83% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $477,420,000 declined by 4.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $430,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $1.15 and $1.30.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2F&eventid=2612172&sessionid=1&key=7F5D7475DF35C430D4EE91D891D9FE02®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $43.50

Company's 52-week low was at $10.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Description

Atkore International Group Inc is a diversified Industrials company. The company manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. Atkore International has two business segments, Electrical Raceway and Mechanical Products & Solutions. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products such as electrical conduits, armored cables, cable trays, and mounting systems. The Mechanical Products & Solutions segment manufacturers metal framing products and galvanized mechanical tubes. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States.