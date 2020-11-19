QIWI: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 40.43% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $83,300,000 decreased by 10.43% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $84,610,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $400,608,000 and $430,560,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142348

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.64

Company's 52-week low was at $8.62

Price action over last quarter: down 10.14%

Company Profile

QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries and provide consumer and small and medium enterprises (SME) financial services. The company's segments include Payment Services segment; Consumer Financial Services segment; Small and Medium Businesses segment; Rocketbank segment; and Corporate and Other segment.