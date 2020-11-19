Oaktree Specialty Lending: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) moved higher by 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.67% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $43,599,000 rose by 26.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $35,840,000.

Outlook

Oaktree Specialty Lending hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oaktree Specialty Lending hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39kin2od

Technicals

52-week high: $5.65

52-week low: $2.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.29%

Company Overview

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.