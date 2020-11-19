Oaktree Strategic Income: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.53% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $8,952,000 decreased by 25.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Oaktree Strategic Income hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 19, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39kin2od

Technicals

52-week high: $8.50

Company's 52-week low was at $4.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.46%

Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corp is a specialty finance company. It focuses on providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The company offers a range of first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries.