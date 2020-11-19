Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2020 4:52am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report a quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 1.8% to $9.15 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 2% to $526.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion for the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.2% to $97.33 in after-hours trading.

  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Nuance Communications shares gained 3.9% to $35.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.1% to $355.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

