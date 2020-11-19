5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report a quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 1.8% to $9.15 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. NVIDIA shares fell 2% to $526.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion for the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 0.2% to $97.33 in after-hours trading.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Nuance Communications shares gained 3.9% to $35.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.1% to $355.00 in after-hours trading.
