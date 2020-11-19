Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Brady (NYSE:BRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $270.52 million.

• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $125.99 million.

• Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $96.73 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.37 million.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.

• Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.84 million.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $248.83 million.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $40.77 million.

• QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $84.61 million.

• Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $861.93 million.

• Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $392.13 million.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $862.05 million.

• Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $430.03 million.

• Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.59 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $128.85 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $201.98 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $188.71 million.

• Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $116.60 million.

• American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.93 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.22 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.42 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $262.13 million.

• Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $619.50 million.

• ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $195.07 million.

• Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $173.51 million.

• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $18.14 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $76.62 million.

• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $38.11 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $127.59 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $369.63 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $721.53 million.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.31 million.

• Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ:PNNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $602.96 million.

• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $140.32 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $520.52 million.