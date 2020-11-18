Recap: PagSeguro Digital Q3 Earnings

Shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) rose 0.46.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.43% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $331,354,000 decreased by 5.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $320,940,000.

Outlook

PagSeguro Digital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pagseguro/mediaframe/41634/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $45.76

Company's 52-week low was at $13.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.05%

Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a Brazilian-based company which acts as a provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies (SMEs), in Brazil. The company provides a range of solutions and tools such as cash-in and cash-out options and provides access to working capital and to help to manage their cash flow. It delivers end-to-end digital ecosystem to address day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds and managing and growing businesses to clients. The company also offers the Free PagSeguro Digital Account delivering Cash-In Solutions, Online and In-Person Payment Tools, Online Payment Tools; and Web Check Outs offer tokenization, handling of shipping information and others.