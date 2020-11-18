Recap: Corporacion America Q3 Earnings

Shares of Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 500.00% over the past year to ($0.90), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $97,600,000 decreased by 76.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $86,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Corporacion America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $6.50

52-week low: $1.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.54%

Company Description

Corporacion America Airports SA acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Its operating segments are geographically divided into Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Peru. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Argentina segment.