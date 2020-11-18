Recap: ZTO Express (Cayman) Q3 Earnings

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) fell 4.88% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.17% year over year to $0.23, which were in line with the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $977,795,000 up by 32.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $949,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://zto.investorroom.com/Investor-Calendar?item=26

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.99

Company's 52-week low was at $20.26

Price action over last quarter: down 8.26%

Company Overview

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is a comprehensive logistics service enterprise with express delivery as its core business and integrating cross-border, express, commercial, cloud warehouse, aviation, finance, intelligence, media and other ecological sectors. It nearly holds 30,000 service outlets in the entire network, 91 transshipment centers, more than 4,800 direct network partners and more than 2,600 trunk transportation routes.