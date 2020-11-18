Recap: Copart Q1 Earnings

Shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.54% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $592,940,000 higher by 6.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $577,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Copart hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $130.96

52-week low: $55.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.66%

Company Overview

Copart Inc is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services targeted primarily at insurance companies, car dealerships, fleet operators, and vehicle rental companies. The majority of the vehicles sold through Copart's services are either damaged or recovered stolen vehicles. Copart principally sells to vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, used vehicle importers and exporters and the general public. The company generates revenue from fees paid by vehicle sellers and buyers and/or purchasing and reselling vehicles on its own account. Its main markets include North America and the British Isles.