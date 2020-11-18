Recap: UGI Q4 Earnings

Shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) rose 1.55% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.00% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $1,124,000,000 decreased by 2.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

UGI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

UGI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $45.71

52-week low: $21.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.07%

Company Profile

UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. UGI Corp's Gas Utility and Midstream & Marketing divisions account for the vast majority of its total revenue. The Gas Utility business engages in the regulated distribution and transmission of natural gas to, primarily, the American states of Pennsylvania and Maryland. UGI Corp's Midstream & Marketing division encompasses its Energy Services and Electric Generation activities. Within Energy Services, the company sells mainly natural gas to Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic states through its owns processing, storage, and pipeline facilities. This division also generates and sells electricity through its portfolio of thermal power plants.