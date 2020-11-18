Edap TMS: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 233.33% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $11,176,000 decreased by 1.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,290,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142115

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.39

52-week low: $1.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.03%

Company Overview

Edap TMS SAis a holding company operating in two divisions namely, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures and markets devices for the invasive destruction of certain types of tumors using HIFU technology. It markets two HIFU devices: the Ablatherm, treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer destroying targeted cancer cells only. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures and services medical devices for the invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The business of the presence of the firm are sen Asia, France, United States and other regions.