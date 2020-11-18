Recap: L Brands Q3 Earnings

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) fell 5.68% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5550.00% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $3,055,000,000 rose by 14.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,670,000,000.

Looking Ahead

L Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.60

Company's 52-week low was at $8.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.81%

Company Profile

L Brands is a women's intimate, personal-care, and beauty retailer operating under the Victoria's Secret, Pink, and Bath & Body Works brands. The company generates the majority of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales coming from international markets in fiscal 2019. Distribution channels include more than 2,700 stores and online, which represented about 20% of total sales in 2019. The company still plans to break Bath & Body Works into a stand-alone business, but the timing and process of such a transaction has yet to be offered.