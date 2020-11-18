Recap: Copa Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 216.73% over the past year to ($2.86), which missed the estimate of ($2.74).

Revenue of $32,382,000 declined by 95.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $39,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Copa Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $114.00

52-week low: $24.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.97%

Company Overview

Copa Holdings SA is a Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, Panama, Central America and the Caribbean, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Others South America.