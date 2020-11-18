Market Overview

Nvidia Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2020 4:33pm   Comments
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.91 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.57 by 13.23%. This is a 63.48% increase over earnings of $1.78 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.73 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.41 billion by 7.26%. This is a 56.93% increase over sales of $3.01 billion the same period last year.

The company sees fourth-quarter sales at $4.704 billion to $4.896 billion versus the $4.42 billion estimate.

"Nvidia is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall," said CEO Jensen Huang. "The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. NVIDIA RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming."

Nvidia's stock traded marginally lower at $536.10 per in Wednesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $589.07 and $180.68.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

