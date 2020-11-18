Keysight Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) increased 0.76% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.80% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $1,220,000,000 up by 8.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,180,000,000.

Guidance

Keysight Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.keysight.com%2F&eventid=2625941&sessionid=1&key=D3430B506956E697AD73CF458CB2948C®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $118.77

52-week low: $77.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.09%

Company Description

Keysight Technologies Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to the communications and electronics industries. The firm operates in two segments: measurement solutions and customer support and services. The measurement solutions segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells hardware and software products, including radio frequency, microwave, and digital solutions. The customer support and services segment provides repair and calibration services to customers who have purchased Keysight products and helps resell refurbished equipment. Over half of Keysight's sales are generated in the United States, China, and Japan.