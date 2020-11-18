Recap: PennantPark Floating Rate Q4 Earnings

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.90% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $21,752,000 decreased by 8.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PennantPark Floating Rate hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.67

Company's 52-week low was at $3.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.85%

Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to a limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates.