Recap: PennantPark Floating Rate Q4 Earnings
Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 6.90% over the past year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $21,752,000 decreased by 8.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,870,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
PennantPark Floating Rate hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $12.67
Company's 52-week low was at $3.34
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.85%
Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to a limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates.
