Recap: Jack In The Box Q4 Earnings

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) rose 4% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 69.47% over the past year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $255,401,000 up by 15.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $249,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jack In The Box hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $91.52

52-week low: $16.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.04%

Company Description

Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.