Cubic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) moved higher by 1.23% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 51.61% over the past year to $2.82, which beat the estimate of $2.04.

Revenue of $475,400,000 rose by 0.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $479,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Cubic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2633778&sessionid=1&key=28CFCBC10748C62E42F1CA5841A1FF2A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $74.11

Company's 52-week low was at $30.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.79%

Company Profile

Cubic Corp is an international provider of systems and solutions for the mass transit and global defense markets. It uses three segments for financial reporting: transportation systems, cubic mission solutions, and global defense systems. The company integrates payment and information solutions for travel applications. It allows people to choose a cost- and time-effective way to travel and helps transportation authorities manage demand across entire networks. The global defense segments provide training and operational support for multiple branches of the U.S. military. Approximately half of the total revenue is derived from the United States, with the United Kingdom and Australia also producing material sales.