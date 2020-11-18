Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Mr. Cooper Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 9:54am   Comments
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) reported Q3 sales of $872.00 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $204.00 million, resulting in a 49.88% decrease from last quarter. In Q2, Mr. Cooper Group brought in $630.00 million in sales but lost $407.00 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Mr. Cooper Group’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Mr. Cooper Group posted an ROCE of -0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Mr. Cooper Group's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Mr. Cooper Group reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.18/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $2.78/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

