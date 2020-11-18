TJX Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) fell 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.41% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $10,117,000,000 decreased by 3.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,360,000,000.

Outlook

TJX Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TJX Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.tjx.com/investors

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.95

Company's 52-week low was at $32.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.86%

Company Overview

TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. It sells a variety of branded goods, opportunistically buying inventory from a network of over 21,000 vendors worldwide. TJX targets undercutting conventional retailers' regular prices by 20%-60%, capitalizing on a flexible merchandising network, relatively low-frills stores, and a treasure-hunt shopping experience to drive margins and inventory turnover. TJX derived 76% of fiscal 2020 revenue from the United States, with 13% from Europe (mostly the United Kingdom and Germany), 10% from Canada, and the remainder from Australia. The company operated 4,529 stores at the end of fiscal 2020 under the T.J. Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, Homesense, Winners, and Sierra banners.