Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Spire Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.48% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $251,900,000 rose by 11.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $298,070,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.00 and $4.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sr/mediaframe/41111/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $87.96

52-week low: $50.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.40%

Company Profile

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.

 

Related Articles (SR)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2020
Spire's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com