Recap: Spire Q4 Earnings

Shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.48% over the past year to ($0.37), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $251,900,000 rose by 11.66% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $298,070,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.00 and $4.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 18, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sr/mediaframe/41111/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $87.96

52-week low: $50.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.40%

Company Profile

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.